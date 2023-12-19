Khambat Congress MLA Chirag Patel tendered his resignation from the post of Member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Tuesday, December 19. In the video shared by ANI, Patel can be seen submitting his resignation letter to Chaudhary. This comes after Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Visavadar, Bhupat Bhayani, resigned from the assembly last week. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Lured Into ‘Rain of Cash’, Raped by Tantrik in Rajkot; Four Arrested.

Chirag Patel Tenders Resignation:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Khambat Congress MLA Chirag Patel submits his resignation to Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary. (Source: Office of Gujarat Assembly Speaker) pic.twitter.com/AzVvw9p6CL — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

