Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI) has signed an agreement with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

The MoU was signed by Chairman Suresh Agarwal on behalf of FORTI and General Manager Ashok Kumar Pandey on behalf of SIDBI.

According to a statement issued by FORTI, through this agreement, FORTI and SIDBI together will provide information about the industrial promotion schemes of the central and state government to small entrepreneurs of the state, while skill development training and loans will be made available to the industries in a simplified manner.

SIDBI representative will be available in the FORTI office to provide services. FORTI Chairman Suresh Agarwal said many MSMEs have signed MoUs with the government for investment in Rising Rajasthan.

Usually getting a loan sanctioned from a bank is a very complex process, but with the agreement between FORTI and SIDBI, entrepreneurs will get proper advice and loans will also be made available easily.

SIDBI General Manager A K Pandey said we will try to connect entrepreneurs with various government schemes through trainings, workshops, seminars, along with loans. SIDBI representative will provide his services in the FORTI office, so that its members can get various information at any time.

FORTI and SIDBI together will create an excellent environment for investment and industry in the state, FORTI Patron Surjaram Meel said, adding that this will solve the financial problems of entrepreneurs.

