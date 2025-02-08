New Delhi, February 8: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon announce the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards online once the results are declared.

Along with the results, the BCI will also release the final answer keys, considering objections raised against the provisional answer keys, which were released on December 28. AIBE 19 Exam Result 2024 To Be Out Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps To Download Scorecard When Released.

How To Check AIBE 19 Scorecard?

Visit allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE 19 result link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Click ‘Submit’

View your scorecard on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for reference

Exam Pattern & Qualifying Marks

The AIBE 19 exam consisted of 100 questions covering 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, IPC, Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws. The question distribution included:

Constitutional Law – 10 questions

IPC & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita – 8 questions

CrPC & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita – 10 questions

CPC – 10 questions

To qualify, General/OBC candidates need a minimum of 45%, while SC/ST and Disabled candidates require 40%. AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Soon At allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps to Download.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BCI website for updates on AIBE 19 results and final answer keys.

