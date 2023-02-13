Indore, Feb 13 (PTI) The G-20 meet will bring out solutions like new technologies for enhancing farm productivity, which is key for addressing the global food security concerns, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Monday.

Addressing the first Agriculture Deputies' Meeting here, Chouhan said the need of the hour is to focus on three main areas -- increasing production, reducing cost of cultivation and ensuring better prices to the farmers.

Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.

India is already working towards this direction, he said.

"Food security is a major concern before the world due to the rising population. By 2030, the global foodgrains demand is estimated to be 345 million tonnes as against 192 million tonnes in the year 2000," the minister said.

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

Only 12 per cent of the world's arable land is suitable for agriculture. Neither the land is going to increase nor the natural resources, he said.

Therefore, it is necessary to utilise land and natural resources in a better way and increase the farm productivity to meet the future food demand, he added.

The Minister also said, "I am confident that the G-20 summit will help boost the farm sector by connecting new technologies through local organisations."

Speaking to the media separately, the Chief Minister highlighted the food security challenges faced by the entire world due to the growing population.

He said India will play its rightful role in feeding the world.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition which showcased millets and its value-added food products apart from the allied farm sector.

During the three-day event, issues such as climate-smart initiatives, adoption of climate-smart technology by small farmers as well as agriculture market information system, wheat initiatives, agriculture risk management and reduction of food loss -- will be discussed in detail.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present on the second day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)