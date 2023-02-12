Delhi, February 12: Bank of India has started the online application process for the candidates applying for the post of Probationary Officer. Candidates can submit the application form on the official website at bankofindia.co.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 25.

Candidates, intending to apply for the above post should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria specified by Bank for the respective post.

BOI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies and the distribution is as follows:

350 vacancies are for the post of Credit Officer in the General Banking stream

150 vacancies are for the post of IT Officer in the Specialist stream

BOI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 850 for GENERAL/ EWS/ OBC candidates. For the SC/ST/PWD candidates the application fee is Rs 175.

BOI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidates should be between the age of 20 to 29 years.

BOI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official BOI website at bankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to 'Career' section Now, click on the link that reads, "Recruitment of Probationary in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project No. 2022-23/3 Notice dated 01.02.2023" A new page will open, register yourself and fill out the application form Upload the required documents and pay the application fee Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

The selection process will include an Online test, Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview.

