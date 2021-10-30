New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Godawari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) on Saturday posted an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 267.30 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of higher income.

In the year-ago quarter, the company's "net profit from ordinary activities after tax" stood at Rs 103.76 crore.

During the July-September period, total consolidated income also increased to Rs 1,277.03 crore, from Rs 967.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, GPIL said in a regulatory filing.

Expenses during the quarter were at Rs 882.14 crore as against Rs 811.92 crore earlier.

GPIL is the flagship company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries having presence in the long product segment of the steel industry, mainly mild steel wire.

