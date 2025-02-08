New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Godrej Group firm Anamudi Real Estates has bought 670 square yard land, along with some built-up area, in Mumbai for Rs 81 crore, according to property consultant Square Yards.

"Anamudi Real Estates LLP, a privately held firm of the Godrej family, has acquired a land parcel in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area for Rs 80.83 crore," Square Yards said in a statement on Saturday.

The consultant said it has reviewed property registration documents. The size of the land spans 560 sq metre (670 sq yard).

The land also includes a built-up area comprising a basement, a ground floor, and two upper floors. The acquisition incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 4.85 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Anamudi Real Estates LLP, an entity owned by the Godrej Group, is a limited liability partnership registered in Mumbai.

According to Square Yards Locality Data Intelligence, 175 sale transactions, including apartments, villas and residential plots, amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 1,346 crore, were registered in Juhu from January 2024 to December 2024.

Currently, the average residential property price in Juhu stands at Rs 72,166 per sq ft, the consultant said.

