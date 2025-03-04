New Delhi, March 4: Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 147 to Rs 85,531 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 147 or 0.17 per cent at Rs 85,531 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,936 lots. Gold Rate Today, February 25, 2025: Price of Yellow Metal Jumps by INR 250 to INR 89,350 per 10g Amid Rupee Depreciation.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold futures increased 0.01 per cent to USD 2,892.74 per ounce in New York.

