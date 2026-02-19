Madurai, February 19: Gold rates (gold prices) in Madurai saw an increase of over INR 250 on Thursday, February 19, following a broader cooling trend in the domestic bullion market. As of Thursday morning, the price for 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is trading at INR 14,500 per gram. This brings the cost of a 10-gram purchase to INR 1,45,000, while a standard 8-gram sovereign (pavan) is priced at INR 1,16,000.

For those seeking high-purity 24-carat gold, the rate currently stands at INR 15,818 per gram. A 10-gram bar of 24-carat gold is now retailing for INR 1,58,180, marking a minor but notable correction from earlier in the week. Gold Rate Today, February 19, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate in Madurai Today, February 19, 2026

Below are the gold prices in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for today, February 19, 2026, as per the latest market data. Please note that these are base retail prices. The final cost at a jewellery showroom will include three per cent GST plus applicable making charges (wastage).

Gold Purity Price per 1 Gram Price per 8 Grams (Sovereign) Price per 10 Grams 24K Gold (99.9 per cent Pure) INR 15,818 INR 1,26,544 INR 1,58,180 22K Gold (91.6 per cent Pure) INR 14,500 INR 1,16,000 INR 1,45,000 18K Gold (75.0 per cent Pure) INR 12,400 INR 99,200 INR 1,24,000

Comparative Market Analysis

The slight downward movement in Madurai mirrors the price action in Chennai, which often serves as the benchmark for Tamil Nadu’s gold market. While global cues remain mixed due to fluctuating US treasury yields and a steady dollar, local demand in Madurai has remained resilient. Market analysts suggest that the current price levels are part of a consolidation phase. Despite the high price environment of 2026, the cultural significance of gold in South India continues to drive consistent physical buying, particularly for upcoming wedding dates.

Total Cost Considerations

Consumers should note that the rates cited by GoodReturns are "base" prices and do not include additional retail costs. When purchasing from local jewellers, the final bill will typically include:

GST: A mandatory three per cent tax on the value of the gold.

Making Charges: These can range from 5 per cent to 25 per cent based on the design's complexity.

Hallmarking: A nominal fee ensures the purity of the piece. Silver Rate Today, February 19, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Prices and Local Outlook

Following the trend in the gold market, silver prices also experienced a slight correction. In Madurai, silver is currently trading at INR 270 per gram, or INR 2,70,000 per kilogram. Retailers in the city expect footfall to remain steady through the weekend, as many buyers view minor price dips as an opportunity to enter the market before the next seasonal peak.

