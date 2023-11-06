New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) As a strategic step towards implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Monday announced the commencement of the Training of Master Trainers & Assessors Program under the scheme to empower artisans and craftsmen.

This five-day residential training programme, being held at the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) from November 6-10, 2023, is set to train 41 master trainers from 10 different states, including Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Row: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Targets Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Says He Is Losing OBC Base.

The first batch of master trainers will cater to the people related to the trades of barber (Naai), tailor (Darzi), mason (Rajmistri), carpenter (Suthar/Badhai), doll & toy maker (Traditional), and blacksmith (Lohar).

"The Master Trainers Training Programme aims to equip these master trainers with modern technology skills and entrepreneurial knowledge. Participants will receive training on entrepreneurial competencies, business plan preparation, the government support ecosystem, financial literacy, digital and social media marketing, branding, and marketing. Additionally, the master trainers will be provided with a modern tool kit to enhance their skills and adapt to contemporary practices," an official statement said.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

The programme was inaugurated by Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

During the inauguration, he emphasized the critical components of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana and said, "In the pursuit of building a skilled and empowered workforce, the Master Trainers and Assessors Program under PM Vishwakarma is a significant step towards equipping our nation with the knowledge and expertise it needs. These Master Trainers, as torchbearers of knowledge and innovation, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our country."

"Their dedication and expertise will not only enrich the skill set of our workforce but also contribute to the realization of PM Vishwakarma's vision for a self-reliant, technologically advanced, and prosperous India. Together, we will empower our citizens and collectively forge a skilled India for the 21st century," he further added.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme ensures recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificates and ID cards, skill upgrading through skill verification, basic skilling, advanced skill training, entrepreneurial knowledge, toolkit incentives up to Rs 15,000, credit support up to Rs 3,00,000, and incentives for digital transactions. The programme will also provide marketing and branding support by the National Committee of Marketing.

"Master trainers will be trained to deliver the PM Vishwakarma scheme with a focus on enhancing the quality and expanding the reach of products and services crafted by artisans and skilled craftspeople.

"Their primary objective will be to ensure the seamless integration of Vishwakarmas into both the domestic and global value chains. The overarching goal of this initiative is to provide comprehensive support to artisans and craftspeople, facilitating their progression up the value chain in their respective trades," the official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)