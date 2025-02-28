Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday reiterated the Government's commitment to accelerate domestic coal production, reducing import dependence, and ensuring sustainable mining practices.

The Government also announced that the upcoming 12th round of auctions which is going to start very soon will include underground mines, offering additional financial incentives.

Speaking at a roadshow on investment opportunities and commercial coal mines here, Reddy also emphasised that the Modi government has been making all efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap and ensure uninterrupted coal availability for both captive and commercial consumers, an official release said.

The roadshow served as a strategic platform to accelerate private sector participation, enhance domestic coal production, and promote sustainable mining practices. It focused on policy reforms, ease of doing business, and technological advancements, reaffirming the Government's commitment to unlocking the full potential of India's coal sector while ensuring environmental sustainability and long-term energy security, it stated.

According to the statement, the Minister highlighted the crucial role of coal in India's economic progress, particularly in ensuring energy security and meeting growing industrial and power sector demands, it said.

Reaffirming that coal remains the backbone of India's energy landscape, contributing over 70% to electricity generation, Reddy outlined key reforms to attract private investment in commercial coal mining, enhance ease of doing business, and deploy advanced technologies such as automation and digital monitoring to optimize mining operations while minimizing environmental impact.

Reddy underscored the Government's efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap and ensure uninterrupted coal availability for both captive and commercial consumers.

Addressing the roadshow, Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt assured investors of the Ministry's proactive approach in facilitating seamless investment in the coal sector, the statement said.

He also said that the Ministry is ensuring a fast-tracked approval process, reducing bottlenecks, and improving transparency in the allocation of coal blocks while reaffirming the Ministry's focus on afforestation on Mined-out land biodiversity conservation, and responsible mine closure practices, ensuring mining activities align with India's sustainability goals.

He reiterated that India's coal sector offers immense opportunities for investment, innovation, paving the way for a self-reliant and resilient energy future.

Encouraging industry leaders and investors to actively participate in upcoming coal mine auctions, Dutt assured them of full government support, including regulatory assistance, financial incentives, and streamlined processes to enhance business confidence, as per the statement.

