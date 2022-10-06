New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The government has received Rs 1,203 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including SAIL, HUDCO and IRCTC.

With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from public sector enterprises stood at Rs 14,778 crore so far this fiscal.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL as dividend tranches," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

Besides, IRCTC has paid about Rs 81 crore and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd Rs 31 crore as dividend tranches, Pandey added.

