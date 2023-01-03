New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The government on Tuesday kept the interest rate unchanged at 7.1 per cent for the subscribers of the General Provident Fund and other similar funds.

In the previous quarter ended December 31, the GPF interest was similar at 7.1 per cent.

Also Read | Aadhaar Address Update: UIDAI Introduces 'Head of Family' Feature, Residents Can Change Address Online With Consent of HoF.

The rate is valid from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, the finance ministry said in a notification.

The rate will be in force with effect from January 1, 2023, it said.

Also Read | GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023: Gujarat Board Exam Dates Announced for SSC and HSC on gseb.org, Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)