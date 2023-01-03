Ahmedabad, January 3: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Tuesday released its GSEB Time Table 2023 for class 10 and class 12 on the official website of the board at gseb.org. The students have been long waiting for the GSEB SSC and HSC 2023 schedules to prepare for the boards. Students who are appearing for the board exams can visit the official website to check the timetable. Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Exam Date 2023 Declared, 12th Exams To Start on 21st February 10th On 2nd March.

GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2023 will be held from March 14, 2023, to March 28, 2023, while the GSEB Class 12 Exams 2023 for the Science stream will be held from March 14, 203 to March 25, 2023. AP Class 10th Exam Time Table 2023: SSC Exams to Start From April 3, Check Timings and Full Schedule Here.

How To Check and Download GSEB Class 10, 12 Timetable 2023:

Visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary Education Board which is gseb.org .

. On the homepage of the website find the link naming board website option.

Once there, click on the GSEB Class 10 Time Table 2023 option in the new highlights section.

GSEB 10th Time Table 2023 PDF will appear on your mobile or computer screen.

Take a printout copy of the exam schedule for future use.

Students can follow the same procedure to download GSEB Class 12 Time Table 2023 PDF.

The exam will be held in an offline mode in various allocated centers by the GSEB Board in Gujarat state. The students have to score a minimum 33% in order to pass the exam and move to the higher class. Students must go to the official website of the GSEB to get all the latest updates and notification regarding the GSEB SSC Exam Schedule 2023.

