New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The government is working to reduce the regulatory issues in the logistics sector to enhance ease of doing business, and attract more investments, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Addressing an event here, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) joint secretary Pankaj Kumar said discussions are underway to make the PM Gati Shakti data more accessible to the private sector.

"We are working to further reduce the regulatory issues (in the logistics sector) to enhance ease of doing business and attract more investments," Kumar said.

Observing that India is a complex and geographically huge country, he said logistics is all about transporting both people and goods from one place to another quickly so that lives can be saved, and businesses thrive, leading to a better quality of life.

"You can get groceries delivered to you in 10 minutes, but cannot reach the hospital in 10 minutes," Kumar said.

He said there are several other initiatives being taken by the government to enhance the ease of doing business, and attract more investments.

"But it is not easy, and the government alone can not achieve the targeted goals. Every stakeholder, including the industry and business community, must participate to further boost the logistics sector in the country," Kumar said.

Also, speaking at the event, Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) chairperson Anita Praveen highlighted India's progress in logistics and warehousing.

"The process of warehouse licensing is being streamlined and expedited to ensure faster approvals and greater ease of doing business," she said.

