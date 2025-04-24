Cricket

Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers

Looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of today (Thursday), April 24, 2025? Find the direct link to the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF as well as winners' list with ticket numbers here.

Information Team Latestly| Apr 24, 2025 11:00 AM IST
Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
Bodoland Lottery Result (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, April 24: Looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result today, April 24, 2025? The wait is finally over as the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will be declared shortly following opening of Thursday's lucky draw. Released under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this lottery remains one of Assam’s most anticipated state-run draws. The Bodoland Lottery Result is provided online on the official website along with winners' list and ticket numbers.

The results are declared three times daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, and are published on the official website bodolotteries.com. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Thursday, April 24, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. The PDF is ad-free and includes complete ticket numbers, making it easy to verify results. Popular lotteries besides those played in Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. Scroll below to know where to check the results with ease. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To check today’s results, visit the official site bodolotteries.com, where the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF is published daily. Results are announced in three draws at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, providing multiple chances to win. The PDF includes a complete winners' list and corresponding ticket numbers in a clean, ad-free format. Click here to access the result directly and see if your ticket made it to the list. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

There are over a dozen state-run lotteries legally operating in India, with at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and West Bengal, regulating their own lottery systems. Each state offers a variety of daily and weekly draws that attract thousands of hopeful participants. These government-authorised lotteries are designed to provide regulated entertainment and, in some cases, fund state welfare initiatives.

However, while lotteries can be exciting, LatestLY strongly advises all participants to play responsibly. It’s important to treat lottery games as a form of amusement rather than a source of income, and always stay within your financial limits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

