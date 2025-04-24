Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers

Mumbai, April 24: Looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result today, April 24, 2025? The wait is finally over as the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will be declared shortly following opening of Thursday's lucky draw. Released under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this lottery remains one of Assam’s most anticipated state-run draws. The Bodoland Lottery Result is provided online on the official website along with winners' list and ticket numbers.

The results are declared three times daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, and are published on the official website bodolotteries.com. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Thursday, April 24, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. The PDF is ad-free and includes complete ticket numbers, making it easy to verify results. Popular lotteries besides those played in Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To check today's results, visit the official site bodolotteries.com, where the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF is published daily. Results are announced in three draws at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, providing multiple chances to win. The PDF includes a complete winners' list and corresponding ticket numbers in a clean, ad-free format. Click here to access the result directly and see if your ticket made it to the list.

There are over a dozen state-run lotteries legally operating in India, with at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and West Bengal, regulating their own lottery systems. Each state offers a variety of daily and weekly draws that attract thousands of hopeful participants. These government-authorised lotteries are designed to provide regulated entertainment and, in some cases, fund state welfare initiatives.

However, while lotteries can be exciting, LatestLY strongly advises all participants to play responsibly. It’s important to treat lottery games as a form of amusement rather than a source of income, and always stay within your financial limits.

