Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Graphisads Ltd, a leading player in the integrated advertising and communication solutions, on Wednesday listed on the NSE Emerge Platform after a successful intial public offering (IPO) earlier this month.

The stock opened at Rs 111.50, a slight premium over the IPO price of Rs 111, and rose to a high of Rs 112 before paring gains to close at Rs 105.95, according to stock exchange data.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

Incorporated in 1987, Graphisads is an integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency providing 360-degree solutions to its wide array of clients. It provides advertising services on the work orders received by the government sector, private sector and other public sector entities.

Through the IPO, which closed on December 5, the firm raised over Rs 53 crore through issue of 48.12 lakh fresh equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. The shares were listed on the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

The firm, which had posted a net profit of Rs 5.57 crore on a revenue of Rs 99.05 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, will use the IPO proceeds to repay certain borrowings, meet working capital requirement and general corporate expenses, according to the offer document.

It's main source of revenue is outdoor advertising (OOH), events-exhibitions and media advertising.

"The funds raised through the IPO will be utilized to enhance Graphisads' capabilities, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and further expand its market presence along with reducing existing debt," a company statement said.

Ashish Chauhan MD & CEO, NSE, singer Anup Jalota, Femina Miss India Runner up Manya Singh, Graphhisads CMD Mukesh Gupta and director Alok Gupta were present at the opening bell.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)