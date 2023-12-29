Gurugram, Dec 29 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has booked a couple for allegedly giving false sureties on the basis of fabricated documents in 11 cases going on in different courts, they said.

The couple allegedly makes money by giving surety on false IDs, they added.

According to police, Mahendergarh resident Naresh Kumar filed a complaint against the couple, Irshad and his wife Mohsina, native of Uttar Pradesh and residing in Gurugram's Sheetla Colony.

Naresh Kumar alleged that in the greed of making money, they gave surety for the bail of the accused in different cases in Gurugram court. For this, they allegedly used fake Aadhaar cards.

He also submitted three fake Aadhaar card numbers with the complaint, said police.

"The accused couple has many fake Aadhaar cards of different addresses. Total 11 cases were cited in the court in which they gave surety for bail on the basis of fake IDs. They were doing this in collaboration with other people," Kumar said in his complaint.

On the complaint, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Ramesh Chandra sent notices to the accused several times but they did not appear in the court.

As per the complaint, when the files of the cases were checked, it was revealed in the files of seven cases that Irshad used two Aadhaar cards made at the address of Sheetla Colony to give surety. He allegedly gave the registration certificate of the same vehicle as surety bond in three cases.

The allegations against Irshad's wife Moshina could not be verified. The investigation found that the fraud was committed by Irshad. CJM Chandra prepared the investigation report in August 2023 and submitted it to Sessions Judge S P Singh. He further sent this report to the high court and sought permission to take action in the matter, said police.

After the permission of the high court, the office of the sessions judge sent the complaint to the police for action.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the couple under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Thursday, said police.

A senior police officer said that a probe is underway and the accused couple will be arrested soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)