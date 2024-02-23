Gurugram, February 23: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died of burns after falling into a bucket of hot water here, police said on Friday. The incident happened in the Damdama Dhani village of the Sohna area on Monday and the toddler died during treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Thursday afternoon, they said. Gurugram Shocker: ‘Friend’ Shot at in Ruckus While Celebrating Birthday Party Inside Restaurant, Probe Underway

The police said the incident occurred when the toddler's mother left him unsupervised briefly with a bucket of hot water on the terrace of their home on Monday. She returned a few minutes later and found that her son had fallen into the bucket, Inspector Surender Kumar, SHO of Sohna city, said. The toddler suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital, police said.

"We have taken action under CrPC section 174 based on the statement of a relative of the deceased child," Kumar said.

