Lucknow, April 21 : An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death when an under-construction pillar at her house fell on her in Chinhat's Pasi Tola area here on Saturday, the police said. The girl has been identified as Shruti Rawat. The tragedy occurred on Saturday evening when her family was planning a party as the day happened to be her birthday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bodies of Two Constables, Including Female Cop Recovered From Rented Apartment in Prayagraj; Investigation Underway

"Her head got smashed under the weight of the pillar. Her family took her to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences hospital where she was pronounced dead," Chinhat police spokesman said, adding the family had not given any complaint in this regard. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper's Finger Over Rs 50 Dispute in Banda District, Booked

"The girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination," said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chinhat, Anindya Vikram Singh. Shruti was a class 2 student at a private school. Her father Anil Rawat is a driver with a private travel agency.

