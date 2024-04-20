Gurugram, April 20: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday at a village under the IMT Manesar police station in ​​Gurugram, the police said.

According to the police, Sharda Prashad, the accused who is a native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, had since long been suspecting that his wife was having an extra-marital affair. The duo would get into frequent fights on the same issue. Gurugram Shocker: Fed Up With Extortion, 38-Year-Old Man Kills Woman and Dumped Her Body, Arrested.

The police said that the accused had an argument with his wife over some issue and in a fit of rage, Prashad stabbed her in the stomach and fled the spot. On Saturday morning, the police recovered the blood-soaked body from the spot. Gurugram Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Over Breakup, Girlfriend Booked.

The police then launched a hunt for the accused and nabbed the suspect from a railway station in Delhi. The police have also recovered blood-soaked clothes and a knife from the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2024 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).