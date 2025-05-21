Shimla, May 21 (PTI) Light rains, thunderstorms and hailstorms lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the weather office said.

Strong velocity rains accompanied by lightning, thunder and intermittent showers lashed Shimla with dark convective clouds covering its skies, reducing visibility to a few meters and disrupting traffic movement.

The power supply was also affected in some places in the state capital.

Palampur was lashed by a hailstorm, while Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Palampur, Murari Devi and Baijnath were hit by thunderstorms. Gusty winds lashed Kufri and Shimla, the Met said.

Palampur received 24 mm rain, followed by Raipur Maidan (20.4), Jogindernagar (8), Sujanpur Tira (7.8), Baijnath (7), Nahan (4.8) and Una (3).

According to the local meteorological station's 'orange' alert, isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts can witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty wind with a speed of 50-60 kmph on May 24 and 25.

It also predicted light rainfall at isolated places over mid and lower hills and plains from May 21 to 23, and at some places over high hill areas of the state from May 24 to 27.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures rose marginally in lower hills, and Una was hottest with a high of 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Neri (39.2), Bilaspur (38.7) and Hamirpur (38).

