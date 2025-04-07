Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) A meeting of High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved contracts and purchase of various items worth more than Rs 2,330 crore.

Negotiations with different bidders during the meeting resulted in savings of approximately Rs 106 crore, as per an official statement.

The meeting, chaired by Saini, was attended by cabinet ministers Anil Vij, Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, Arvind Sharma, and Ranbir Gangwa were also present.

In the meeting, approval was granted for the special repair of the remaining non-residential buildings at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, in Nuh district.

In the meeting, approval was granted for the construction of a Mother and Child Hospital within the premises of BK (Civil) Hospital in Faridabad, as well as for the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Assandh, Karnal.

Additionally, approval was given for the construction of a government college in Bhaindoli village of Palwal district.

Approval was also given various works, including the construction of boys' and girls' hostels at Maharshi Valmiki Sanskrit University in Mundhri, Kaithal district and for the construction of 66 kV and 132 kV composite transmission lines in Rohtak and Gurugram areas and for the construction of 24 ready-built factories in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Sohna.

