Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Faced with unavailability of mustard oil stock this month, the Haryana government has decided to deposit the subsidy amount of the commodity into bank accounts of BPL and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.

"It is to inform the general public that HAFED has been unable to provide mustard oil in the month of June 2021, due to which the ration depots will be unable to distribute it to the beneficiaries through the depots," an official statement said on Friday.

It added that due to the comparatively higher price of mustard in the market, farmers have sold their mustard crop at the rate of about Rs 6,500-Rs 7,000 per quintal in the market itself. "Thus, mustard oil was not available with HAFED due to its unavailability"

The statement said that it has been decided by the state government that from June 2021, a subsidy amount of Rs 250 per two litres of mustard oil will be given to the beneficiaries.

It will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of AAY and below poverty line (BPL) families, it added.

"This decision taken by the state government will benefit 11,40,748 AAY and BPL families who will get mustard oil subsidy (to the tune of Rs 250 per family) directly in their bank accounts,” the statement said.

It further said this process will continue till mustard is available with HAFED.

"The government is making continuous efforts to ensure the availability of mustard," as per the statement.

Meanwhile, the government said the beneficiaries are further informed about the availability of salt as the supplier has been unable to arrange a 1 kg packing due to current lockdown in the state.

"The supplier has been unable to arrange a 1 kg packing of salt due to the lockdown. Thus, salt will not be distributed in the month of June 2021," the statement said adding that no subsidy is provided on salt by the government.

As it is known to the general public that no subsidy is provided on salt by the government and it is purchased in bulk by the government and distributed to the beneficiaries at lower prices, it said.

"Since, the supply of salt is done through a supplier appointed by Confed (Haryana State Federation of Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Stores Ltd). So, as soon as the packing of 1 kg of salt is available, its distribution will be started," the statement said. HRS hrs

