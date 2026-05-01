‘Tumbbad 2’: Alia Bhatt To Make Special Appearance in Sohum Shah’s Horror-Fantasy Film? Here’s What We Know

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The scale of Sohum Shah’s highly anticipated sequel, Tumbbad 2, continues to grow as reports surface that Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has joined the cast. The actress is reportedly set to make a pivotal special appearance in the folk horror film, which is currently under production in Mumbai. ‘Tumbbad 2’: Sohum Shah’s Horror-Fantasy Sequel Goes on Floors, Makers Share Photos From Muhurat Shot.

Bhatt’s inclusion marks a significant expansion for the franchise, following the record-breaking success of the original film's theatrical re-release earlier this year.

Alia Bhatt in ‘Tumbbad 2’?

A Mid-day report indicates that Alia Bhatt has been roped in for a brief but critical role that adds weight to the sequel’s narrative. While details regarding her character remain under wraps, the actress is expected to begin filming her portions in Mumbai starting May 3.

The move is seen as a major casting coup for producer and lead actor Sohum Shah, who has expressed his intention to elevate the sequel’s production value and reach. Bhatt’s involvement follows her recent global appearances and is expected to draw a wider audience to the niche folk-horror genre.

‘Tumbbad 2’ Cast

The addition of Bhatt is not the only high-profile casting for the sequel. Earlier this year, the makers confirmed that veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had also joined the project in a significant role. With both Siddiqui and Bhatt now linked to the film, Tumbbad 2 is positioning itself as one of the most star-studded horror projects in Indian cinema.

Directed by Adesh Prasad, the sequel aims to explore the darker depths of the mythology introduced in 2018. The film will continue the story of greed and the cursed entity Hastar, with Shah returning as the protagonist.

About ‘Tumbbad’ Franchise

The original Tumbbad initially struggled at the box office in 2018 but eventually achieved cult status through streaming and word-of-mouth. Its re-release in 2024 proved to be a historic success, outperforming its original run and cementing its place as a landmark in the horror-fantasy genre. ‘Tumbbad 2’: Sohum Shah Welcomes Nawazuddin Siddiqui to the World of Hastar (See Pic).

Following this resurgence, Sohum Shah officially announced the sequel with the tagline "Pralay aayega" (The Apocalypse will come). Tumbbad 2 is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on December 3, 2027.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).