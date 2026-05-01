Bike Launches in May 2026: From KTM RC 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 to Hero Karizma XMR 250, List of Motorcycles Coming This Month

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The Indian two-wheeler market is set for an active month in May 2026, with several high-profile launches expected across diverse segments. From entry-level performance sports bikes to ultra-premium British racing machines, enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to as manufacturers refresh their portfolios.

The month is highlighted by the anticipated arrival of KTM’s new middleweight contender and the potential entry of Norton into the Indian luxury space. Additionally, homegrown giants like Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp are rumoured to be preparing significant updates and new model introductions to consolidate their market positions. BMW F 450 GS Price in India, Features and Specifications.

KTM RC 350 Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The KTM RC 350 is one of the most anticipated sports bikes of the year, expected to bridge the gap between the RC 200 and the RC 390. This model is likely to be priced between INR 2,90,000 and INR 3,00,000, making it a competitive option for riders seeking balanced performance.

It is expected to feature a 350cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Key features likely include a full-colour TFT display, dual-channel ABS, and the aggressive supersport styling characteristic of the KTM RC family.

Norton Manx R Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Moving into the luxury segment, the Norton Manx R is expected to make its Indian debut with a premium price tag ranging from INR 20,00,000 to INR 25,00,000. This legendary nameplate aims to attract collectors and track enthusiasts with its heritage-driven design.

The bike is expected to house a powerful 1200cc, four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing approximately 206 bhp. Advanced electronics such as an 8-inch TFT touchscreen, traction control, and wheelie control are anticipated to be part of the package.

Norton Manx Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The standard Norton Manx is also rumoured for a May 2026 launch, positioned alongside its 'R' counterpart. It is expected to share the same price range of INR 20,00,000 to INR 25,00,000, focusing on a slightly different aesthetic while maintaining high-end performance.

Specifications are likely to mirror the premium variant, featuring an aluminium monocoque frame and high-performance Brembo braking systems. This model will cater to those looking for a blend of classic racing history and modern engineering.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Royal Enfield is expected to expand its 650cc parallel-twin platform with the launch of the Bullet 650. Anticipated to start at INR 3,40,000, this bike will bring the iconic Bullet silhouette to a more powerful engine class for the first time.

The motorcycle will likely use the same 648cc engine found in the Interceptor, delivering smooth torque and a refined exhaust note. Classic design elements like the round headlamp and single-piece seat will remain central to its identity.

Hero Karizma XMR 250 Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Hero MotoCorp is rumoured to introduce the Karizma XMR 250 this month, with an estimated price of INR 2,00,000. This launch would strengthen Hero’s presence in the quarter-litre sports segment, competing against estab lished rivals. 2026 Yezdi Scrambler India Launch on April 23, 2026; Know What To Expect.

The Karizma XMR 250 is expected to feature a 250cc engine, liquid cooling, and a sleek, aerodynamic fairing. It will likely come equipped with LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).