Shillong Teer Results Today, May 1 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will soon announce the much-awaited Shillong Teer Result of today, May 1. Thousands of participants and enthusiasts have gathered at the historic Polo Ground in Meghalaya's Shillong to witness the results of the premier legal archery-based lottery. Results of all Teer games will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in

The Shillong Teer lottery game is played twice a day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. The Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2, with the results announced after each round of the Teer game is completed. The official winning numbers for today's lucky draw will be updated live as the arrows are counted. Participants of Shillong Teer games are encouraged to verify their tickets against the official tallies released at the venue. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 30, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 1, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check Shillong Teer results of all Teer games of today, May 1? If yes, then we have got you covered. Lottery players can check the results for Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games by simply visiting the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. They can also find the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 1, which has been provided below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

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Shillong Morning Teer Result

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Shillong Night Teer Result

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Khanapara Teer Result

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Juwai Teer Result

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Juwai Morning Teer Result

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Juwai Night Teer Result

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Jowai Ladrymbai Result

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How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

Unlike traditional digital or paper lotteries, the Shillong Teer lottery is a sports-based event rooted in local culture. In each round, professional archers shoot a specific number of arrows at a cylindrical straw target. Archers shoot 30 arrows in Round 1 and 20 arrows in Round 2.

The Shillong Teer Result is determined by taking only the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. For example, if 1,254 arrows hit the target in the first round, the winning number for that round is "54". Completely legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture as they display a blend of skill and traditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).