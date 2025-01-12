Yamunanagar, Jan 12 (PTI) A man driving a car was held after he tried to knock down policemen deputed at a special check post here on Sunday, officials said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and a cartridge from his possession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said policemen were deployed at Pyara Chowk as part of the check post.

Police intercepted a car, coming from Madhu Chowk side, and asked the driver to roll down the window. But he accelerated the speed and tried to hit the policemen deputed at the spot.

The cops escaped unhurt and later police chased the vehicle and signalled him to pull over but the car driver refused.

Assistant Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh then shot the car's tyre and managed to catch the driver.

The accused, Abhimanuy was held but his accomplice Gaurav managed to escape, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, they said.

