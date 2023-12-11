Yamunanagar (Haryana), Dec 11 (PTI) Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal, who was admitted to a private hospital in the district after complaining of dizziness, was discharged on Monday, doctors said.

His condition is fine. Various tests were done on him and the results were normal, they said.

The 63-year-old MLA from Jagadhri was attending an event in the district on Sunday when he complained of dizziness and was taken to hospital.

The minister was discharged on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, the doctors had said that Pal could have felt dizzy due to overexertion.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had enquired about Pal's health over phone on Sunday.

