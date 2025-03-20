New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Tata Projects Limited (TPL) in a 50:50 joint venture have been awarded a pumped storage project worth Rs 2,470 crore in Maharashtra.

The project has been awarded by Tata Power Company, HCC said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Who Is Badar Khan Suri, Indian Researcher Facing Deportation After Getting Detained in US for Hamas Support?.

The order valued at Rs 2,470 crore is for the construction of Bhivpuri Off-Stream Open Loop Pumped Storage Project (PSP) 1,000 MW (2x333 MW + 2x167 MW) located at Karjat, Maharashtra.

The scope of work includes civil works and other appurtenant works required for completion of the project consisting of infrastructure works along with review and interface of electro-mechanical works.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 20, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)