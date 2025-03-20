Mumbai, March 20: The Bodoland Lottery Department, operating under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), oversees the Bodoland Lottery (Assam State Lottery Sambad) and announces results three times daily - at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The Bodoland Lottery Result of Thursday, March 20, 2025, will be published at bodolotteries.com, enabling participants to check and download the complete list of winners along with ticket details. Those who participated in Thursday's lucky draw can access the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, including ticket numbers and winner information.

The Bodoland Lottery is among Assam’s most popular daily draws, held multiple times a day. In addition to this, various other lotteries, such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi, attract a large number of participants. These lotteries offer different prize amounts, providing thousands with an opportunity to win. Participants can check their winning ticket numbers by visiting the official website, bodolotteries.com, where the Bodoland Lottery Result is available for download in PDF format. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result of today will be announced at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can check the official draw results exclusively on bodolotteries.com, the only authorized platform. The results are available in a downloadable PDF format for easy verification. To stay updated on winning numbers and ticket details, visit the website for quick and hassle-free access. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In India, lotteries are a regulated form of gambling allowed in 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland. These state-run lotteries operate under strict guidelines and hold multiple daily draws. Popular ones like Nagaland’s Dear Lottery and the Kerala Lottery attract widespread participation. However, LatestLY advises players to gamble responsibly and not spend beyond their financial limits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).