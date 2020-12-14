New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Monday said it has approved the appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for three years.

The bank's board of directors on Monday cleared the appointment of Chakrabarti, Head- Risk Management, as the CRO of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from December 14. He replaces Jimmy Tata, as part of an internal reorganization, according to the regulatory filing.

Tata will be the new Chief Credit Officer of the bank.

Chakrabarti is a Master's degree holder from the Indian Statistical Institute.

HDFC Bank said he has been with the bank for the last decade in the risk management department.

Previously, he has been in-charge of market risk, treasury mid-office, operational risk management and Basel credit risk functions of the bank.

