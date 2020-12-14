Nokia has embarked on a new journey in the consumer electronic segment by launching a new laptop in India. Launched at Rs 59,990, Nokia's PureBook X14 laptop has been launched via Flipkart. This new offering from Nokia will be available for pre-orders via Flipkart on December 18, 2020. With online education and work from home becoming a norm, the demand for laptops has grown by over 2.3 times. Seeking an opportunity here, Nokia entered this segment to grasp a pie of this increasing demand. Nokia 10 PureView Likely to Come With Snapdragon 875 SoC: Report.

Nokia PureBook X14 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Nokia PureBook X14's sleek design is underlined by a matte black finish. It gets 14-inch FHD screen with 4.8 mm bezels offering 86 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor, which is clubbed with 512 GB NVMe SSD and 8 GB of RAM. It is also equipped with HD IR webcam with Windows Hello face unlock, backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and the precision touchpad with multiple gesture options ensuring easy functionality. It runs on Windows 10 Home Plus.

The company claims that the laptop offers up to 8 hours of battery life with a 65W charger. For connectivity, it packs USB 3.1x2 , USB 2.0 x1, USB type C 3.1 x1, HDMI x 1, RJ45 x 1, Audio out x 1, MIC In x 1. For seamless wireless connectivity, there is a Dual-band Wi-Fi option along with Bluetooth 5.1.

Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President – Nokia Brand Partnerships, said “Launching the Nokia brand into this new product category is testament to our successful collaboration with Flipkart. We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for.”

