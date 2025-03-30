Amaravati, March 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director R Kurmanadh has forecast heat wave conditions in 126 mandals across the state on Sunday.

The agency has identified 126 mandals across the state, including 23 in Vizianagaram district, followed by Srikakulam (20), East Godavari (19), Parvathipuram Manyam (13), and Anakapalli (11), among others.

"Severe heat wave condition is likely to impact Chintoor mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday," said Kurmanadh in a press release.

Further, he noted that Atlur in YSR Kadapa district recorded the maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, followed by Rudravaram in Nandyal district and Peddaraveedu in Prakasam district at 43.5 degree celsius each.

According to the APSDMA managing director, 22 districts in the state recorded temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius on Friday.

