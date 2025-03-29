Mumbai, March 29: In an exciting development, Mumbai is set to inaugurate its first Elevated Nature Trail, an enchanting ecotourism marvel nestled amidst the verdant greenery of Malabar Hill. Scheduled for launch on Sunday, March 30, at 9 am, this scenic walkway promises to offer a one-of-a-kind experience where visitors can stroll above the treetops and soak in the awe-inspiring views of the Arabian Sea.

A brainchild of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the 485-meter-long wooden pathway winds through the iconic Kamala Nehru Park and Ferozeshah Mehta Garden—two of the city’s most cherished green spaces. Inspired by Singapore's renowned ‘Tree Top Walk,’ the trail is designed to immerse visitors in the heart of nature, with its gentle rise offering panoramic vistas of Mumbai’s coastline. A special Sea Viewing Deck invites all to pause and bask in the breathtaking beauty of the city by the sea. Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here’s Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

Malabar Hill Walkway Entry Fee

The BMC has reportedly set an entry fee of INR 25 for Indian citizens and INR 100 for foreign nationals, lower than Byculla Zoo, where adult tickets cost INR 50 and foreign visitors over 12 pay INR 400.

Vison Behind Malabar Hill Walkway

The trail is crafted from a harmonious blend of wooden decks, steel reinforcements, and sturdy railings, ensuring both visual allure and safety. With a thoughtfully designed lighting system, visitors can also enjoy the trail during the evening hours, adding an ethereal touch to their stroll. Additionally, the trail boasts a smart Access Control System to manage foot traffic, ensuring a seamless and secure experience. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Hero Tukaram Omble’s Memorial To Be Built in Satara at a Cost of INR 13.46 Crore.

Serene View of Mumbai's Rich Flora and Fauna

Home to over 100 species of plants, including Gulmohar, Jamun, Banyan, and Peepal trees, the trail’s lush foliage also attracts a variety of birdlife—koels, parakeets, and kingfishers are just a few of the feathered visitors that grace this elevated sanctuary. Occasionally, visitors may even catch sight of lizards, garden skinks, and the elusive python, making this trail not just a walk but a journey into the heart of Mumbai’s urban biodiversity.

Developed by BMC’s Hydraulic Engineer Department, this eco-friendly initiative is part of Mumbai’s ongoing efforts to promote green spaces and urban sustainability. By inviting citizens and tourists to explore this elevated retreat, the BMC hopes to foster a deeper appreciation for Mumbai’s natural heritage while promoting ecotourism.

With the inauguration fast approaching, Mumbaikars and visitors alike are invited to experience the Elevated Nature Trail—an extraordinary escape where the beauty of nature and the vibrancy of the city come together in perfect harmony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).