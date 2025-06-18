Shimla, June 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated a bus stand in Theog, built at a cost of Rs 14.84, after a delay of 12 years, an official statement said.

He also inaugurated the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru in Shimla district, built at a cost of Rs 23 crore, saying it would provide a reliable platform for local farmers and horticulturists to secure fair prices for their produce.

Addressing a public gathering, Sukhu announced that a shopping complex would be constructed at the site of the old bus stand with government funding.

Work on a Rs 26 crore winery at the Parala Market would commence soon, he said, adding that adequate funds would also be provided for constructing a mini secretariat at Theog.

He announced the opening of a new Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) sub-depot and workshop in the area.

The government is working to equip Theog Hospital with essential medical facilities and is aiming to upgrade Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla and Tanda Medical College to the level of AIIMS, Sukhu said.

An investment of Rs 1,350 crore would be made in modern medical technology, doctors and nurses along with which Rogi Mitras would be recruited to strengthen health services, he added.

"As I hold the finance portfolio, I assure equal and balanced development across all regions of the state," the chief minister said.

He also said the state government has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrict apple imports to protect the interests of local farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Theog has consistently elected capable leaders and plays a key role in the state. He assured that pending sewerage works in the area would be completed soon.

Congress MLA from Theog and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Kuldeep Singh Rathore said once the Kurpan water supply scheme is completed, Theog would have adequate drinking water.

Highlighting the plight of apple farmers, he urged the chief minister to take up the issue of apple imports from the United States with the Centre.

"I was the first to demand a ban on apple imports from Turkey, which supports Pakistan. Now, American apples pose a new challenge," he said.

