Shimla, June 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of eight development projects worth Rs 36 crore in Nagrota Bagwan assembly constituency of Kangra district, officials said.

During his visit to the district, the chief minister inaugurated a Rs 3.10 crore fire post building at Nagrota Bagwan, a Rs 4.80 crore road from Malan to Gujrehra Pathiar and Sakrehar, and a Rs 4.84 crore metalling and tarring project for the Kharat-Jandrah-Aerla-Ropa-Kardiana road.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

He also inaugurated a bridge constructed over Dharoon Khad to connect Kaled with Kari Da Bag village, completed at a cost of Rs 3.47 crore.

Sukhu laid the foundation stones for a Rs 9.56 crore road from Rangehar Sadoon Malmu to Nera, including a bridge over Nera Khad, and Rs 10 crore worth of electrical infrastructure development works in the Nagrota Bagwan area.

Also Read | Government Job Alert: Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Goes Live on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply.

Earlier, the chief minister was accorded a warm welcome by locals upon his arrival at Nagrota Bagwan, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)