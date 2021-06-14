New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Honeywell on Monday said it is partnering with the Indian government's Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) to ramp up oxygen production in the country.

Honeywell, which makes aircraft parts for planes manufactured by Boeing Co and Canada's Bombardier Inc, said it will redirect supply of adsorbents to the country to accelerate setting up of medical oxygen plants while its researchers will collaborate with Indian scientists to test and validate suitability of adsorbents for oxygen production in India.

The partnership with DRDO and CSIR–IIP is for supply of "molecular sieve adsorbents (zeolites) to accelerate setting up of Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP) in the country to address the ongoing pandemic," the company said in a statement.

Hospitals ran out of life saving oxygen during the devastating second wave of coronavirus in April and May and since then the government and private sector have ramped up efforts to increase availability.

"Honeywell UOP has assured timely supply of adsorbents to enable the country to produce sufficient medical grade oxygen to meet the increased demand, and has partnered with DRDO and CSIR-IIP and their associates to identify and supply alternative adsorbents to optimise cost and streamline supply-related logistics without compromising output from plants," it said.

Honeywell has freed up an entire manufacturing line in Italy to prioritise supply to India.

Honeywell has instituted a cross-functional team to support DRDO and CSIR-IIP in this critical project. "Scientists from Honeywell UOP, DRDO and CSIR-IP are collaborating to establish the suitability of adsorbents for oxygen production in India," it said.

"Honeywell is committed to helping India address the current pandemic and is making every effort to find meaningful ways to engage with the Government of India in the fight to save lives," said Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.

"We are redirecting our global supply of Honeywell UOP adsorbents from Italy to India to help the Government of India install life-saving oxygen plants across the country. Our technologists and scientists are collaborating with DRDO and CSIR-IIP scientists to solve India's needs," he added.

Honeywell UOP, a pioneer in the adsorbents industry, developed the first commercially viable adsorbent for medical oxygen applications more than 40 years ago. The technology enables adsorption of nitrogen from air using a pressure or vacuum swing system to obtain oxygen purity up to 95 per cent.

