Shimla, June 18 (PTI) Six members of a family have been arrested for allegedly killing a man over a land dispute in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, police said on Wednesday.

Krishan Lal, a teacher by profession, was killed on June 15 when a violent confrontation broke out between two families.

The accused Dawa Gyalchhan (60), his wife Sem Kali (53), their daughter Poonam (32), son Praveen (34), Praveen's wife Rita (35) and Suman (28) -- from Rarang village in Moorang tehsil -- allegedly attacked Lal with iron rods, sticks, stones and sickles, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's wife, Chunni Devi, the couple along with two other family members -- Kuman and Dandup Giacho -- were returning home from their orchard when the accused stopped and attacked them.

The three men were injured in the attack and Lal was initially taken to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo. He was later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, where he died during treatment on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Kinnaur, Abhishek Shekhar said two FIRs were registered at Moorang police station on June 15, with both families accusing each other of inciting the violence.

After Lal's death, section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was added to the FIR filed by his family. "All six accused have been taken into custody, and investigation is underway," the SP said.

