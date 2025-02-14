Una (HP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, following which police have launched efforts to nab the accused, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the woman, who lives alone, alleged that the accused, a resident of her village, entered her house on Wednesday night under the pretext of asking for water.

He claimed there was a fight in his family and later assaulted and raped her, she alleged in her complaint.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Amb, Vasudha Sood, said the woman's statement has been recorded, and a case has been registered.

The woman alleged that the accused grabbed her by the throat and beat her until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she found herself on the bed with her clothes in disarray, and her mobile phone missing, he said.

She then tried to get out of the room and found that the door was locked from outside, preventing her from seeking help.

In the morning, neighbours heard her cries, unlocked the door, and rescued her, police said.

The incident has triggered outrage in the village, with locals demanding strict action against the accused.

