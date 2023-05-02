New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Hulst BV, promoter of Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies), on Tuesday divested 3.5 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 887 crore through an open market transaction.

The Netherlands-registered Hulst BV is owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia).

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Asks Officials To Remain Alert After IMD's Prediction of Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay of Bengal.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Hulst BV offloaded 21.50 lakh shares, amounting to 3.5 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 4,125.44 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 886.96 crore.

Also Read | Go Airlines Moves NCLT, Says Pratt & Whitney Not Supplying Spare Engines That Resulted in Grounding of 25 Aircrafts.

Post the latest transaction, Hulst's shareholding in the firm has reduced to 26.66 per cent from 30.16 per cent (as of March quarter).

In February this year, Hulst BV offloaded a 9.8 per cent stake in IT company Coforge.

On Tuesday, shares of Coforge closed 1.33 per cent lower at Rs 4,127.60 per piece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)