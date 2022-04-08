New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) IBBI has notified amendments to voluntary liquidation process regulations wherein timelines, including for distribution of proceeds from realisation, have been reduced in order to ensure faster exit for firms.

The amended regulations have come into effect from April 5.

Also Read | Unacademy Lays Off Nearly 600 Workers, Aims To Become Profitable by Fourth Quarter in 2022.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

According to an official release, it has been noticed that there has been a substantial delay in the completion of voluntary liquidation process.

Also Read | TCS-Led Consortium Bags Rs 550 Crore Order for Deploying 4G Gears in BSNL Network.

To curtail such delay and ensure faster exit for firms, the amended regulations have modified timelines for some stipulated activities undertaken during the voluntary liquidation process.

One of the changes is that the liquidator should distribute the proceeds from realisation within 30 days from the receipt of the amount to the stakeholders. Earlier, the timeline was 6 months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)