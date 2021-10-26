New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) will seek shareholders' approval to issue bonus shares through postal ballot notice.

The company has issued postal ballot notice to seek approval of shareholders on a proposal to issue bonus shares to members, a BSE filing said.

Also Read | UKSSSC Admit Cards 2021 Released for Various Posts, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The board had approved and recommended on October 21, 2021, to issue of bonus equity shares of rupee one each credited as fully paid-up to eligible members of the company in the proportion of two new fully paid-up equity share of rupee one each for every one existing fully paid-up equity shares of rupee one each held by them, by capitalising a sum not exceeding Rs 59,91,13,022 out of the company's free reserves and capital redemption reserve as on March 31, 2021.

The results of the postal ballot/e-voting will be announced not later than two working days of the closure of the e-voting i.e., on or before Monday, November 29, 2021, at the corporate office and will be displayed at the corporate office and intimated/communicated to BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, where the equity shares of the company are listed.

Also Read | How To Log In To Your WhatsApp on PC/Laptop.

The company will also seek members approval to increase in authorised share capital and consequent alteration in the capital clause of the memorandum of association.

The current authorised share capital is Rs 40,25,00,000 divided into 40,25,00,000 equity shares of rupee one each.

The company proposes to increase its authorised share capital to Rs 1,00,00,00,000 divided into 1,00,00,00,000 equity shares of rupee one each to cover the issuance of bonus shares.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)