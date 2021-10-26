WhatsApp is one of the most popular and used apps globally with exciting features. Some people like to use it on their smartphones while others like to use it on their PC or laptop. To fulfil this requirement, the Facebook-owned company had rolled the desktop version of WhatsApp called 'WhatsApp Web'. With the help of this version, users can connect to their WhatsApp account and access it on a PC or laptop. WhatsApp Web is really helpful when you are away from your phone or if you want to be in touch with your friends, family while you work. In this article, we have demonstrated how you can use WhatsApp on your PC or laptop. WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Smartphones From November 1, 2021; Check Full List Here.

1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap on the three-dotted option located at the top right corner.

2. Tap on 'Linked Devices' and click on 'Link A Device'.

3. Then WhatsApp will open up a QR code scanner on your smartphone.

4. On your PC or laptop, open Google, search for WhatsApp Web and open the first link from search results.

5. Then, you will come across a QR on your PC/laptop.

6. Scan the QR code from the scanner on your smartphone, and then your WhatsApp account will be connected with WhatsApp Web on your PC/laptop.

7. To Log out of WhatsApp Web, tap on the three-dotted menu located at the top right corner of your laptop/PC screen and tap 'Log Out'.

