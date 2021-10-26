New Delhi, October 26: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the admit cards for Junior Assistant, DEO and collector recruitment examination. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam for these posts can visit the official website of the UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in to view and access their respective admit cards for the said examinations. AICTE Assistant, Deputy Director Recruitment Result 2021 Declared By NTA At aicte.nta.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

The commission is scheduled to conduct the recruitment examination on October 31, 2021 which is a Sunday. Candidates can avail their admit cards by entering name, date of birth, mobile number, father's name and other details on the official website of the UKSSSC and download their hall tickets. Scroll down to know how to download admit card through the official website. Alternatively, click here for direct link to the UKSSSC Admit Card 2021 for October 31 Exams.

Here Is How To Download UKSSC Admit Card for DEO, Junior Assistant, Collector Recruitment Exam:

Visit the official website of the commission at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the home page click on the link for the admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required details and click on 'submit'

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. The admit card will carry certain guidelines and instructions related to the exams, candidates are advised to follow them. In case of any discrepancies, queries or confusions candidates should contact the relevant authorities immediately and resolve the issue.

