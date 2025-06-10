Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) The International Gemological Institute (IGI), a global authority in diamond and gemstone certification, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anoop Vrajlal Mehta as Chairman and independent director of the IGI Board, effective June 6.

Mehta is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Mohit Diamonds and President of the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), IGI said in a statement.

"We are honoured to welcome Mehta to IGI's Board. A true veteran of the diamond industry, Mehta brings a wealth of knowledge, deep-rooted insight, and strategic vision.

"His extensive experience within the global diamond ecosystem will be invaluable in shaping IGI's direction and advancing our mission to lead with expertise and integrity in gemological science," IGI Global CEO Tehmasp Printer said.

