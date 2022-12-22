Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of two Ginger-branded hotels in West Bengal's Durgapur and Asansol.

The 55-key Ginger Durgapur (brownfield project) and the 80-key Ginger Asansol (greenfield project) are strategically located on the Delhi-Kolkata highway, a company official said.

Also Read | COVID-19: Over 6 in 10 Indians Avoiding Coronavirus Vaccine’s Booster Shot Due to Heart Attack Fears, Says Report.

"IHCL is committed to West Bengal and its significant commercial potential. Durgapur and Asansol are major hubs for manufacturing industries. These two signings are in line with the company's strategy of strengthening its presence in the state," IHCL Executive VP (Real Estate & Development) Suma Venkatesh said.

Kabi Datta, Managing Director, The Citi Residenci Group of Hotels, added, “This partnership is the beginning and we are working closely to collaborate on future projects across multiple cities and districts in the state.”

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: Mandatory Coronavirus Sampling Tests for All International Passengers if Necessary, Says Mansukh Mandaviya.

IHCL has a portfolio of 250 hotels, including 65 under development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)