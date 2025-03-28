New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs and regulator NFRA will start a three-month course on auditing processes for chartered accountants who plan to take up auditing as a career.

The 'New Age Auditors Program' will provide the participants to practical exposure to audit processes that will help supplement their knowledge in the auditing area, a release said on Friday.

The three-month virtual course, with the first batch of 50 people, is set to commence in June. Each batch will have 50 people.

Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), and DG and CEO of IICA, said the course will help provide specialisation in auditing for chartered accountants.

According to the release, complex audit issues, technological advancements and various corporate governance issues that emerge during the audit processes will also be covered in the course.

