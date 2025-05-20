Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) and Imarticus Learning on Tuesday announced the launch of an executive programme in private equity and venture capital.

Designed for finance professionals and entrepreneurs, the seven-month live online programme will blend academic theory with real-world insights from IIM Calcutta's finance faculty and PE and venture capital veterans, a statement said.

The launch of the programme aligns with the robust growth trajectories of the PE and VC sectors globally, it said, adding that the course will help finance professionals and entrepreneurs navigate the changing investment landscape.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO, of Imarticus Learning said that the course will equip participants to pursue leadership roles in PE firms, VC funds, investment advisory, corporate M&A, and Impact Investing.

The global PE market is projected to grow to USD 781.36 billion and the VC investment market to USD 764.78 billion by 2029, the statement said.

