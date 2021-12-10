Canning (WB), Dec 10 (PTI) The police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and arrested one person in connection with it, a police official said on Friday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

Acting on a tip-off, the special operations group (SOG) of Baruipur police district and Jibantala police carried out a joint raid in a house at Dakshin Homra under the jurisdiction of Jibantala police station and busted the illegal manufacturing unit on Thursday night.

Also Read | WBPSC AE Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at wbpsc.gov.in.

The police seized six finished country-made improvised firearms, three finished long barrel country-made firearms, 15 unfinished body parts of one-shooter pipe gun, five long barrels, 15 short barrels, electrical and hand drill machines and other instruments and materials for making small arms, he said.

After the seizure, the police arrested a person, an accused engaged in making illegal firearms, the police official said.

The police team then conducted a raid at the man's native village Garanberia-Palpara in Bhangar area of the district and seized more instruments and materials used in the making of small arms from there, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)